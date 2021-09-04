-
Kevin Na posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the third round of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Na's impressive second leads to birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Kevin Na hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Na finished his day in 4th at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kevin Na had a 208 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Na's 158 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Na had a 221 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.
