Justin Thomas shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 04, 2021
Highlights
Justin Thomas dials in approach to set up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day in 3rd at 15 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Thomas hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thomas had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Thomas's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Thomas had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Thomas's 192 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 under for the round.
