Jordan Spieth shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth sticks approach to set up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Spieth hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
After a 349 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 third, Spieth chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Spieth had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
Spieth tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spieth to 1 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to even for the round.
