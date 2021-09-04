  • Jon Rahm putts well in round three of the TOUR Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm rolls in 26-footer for birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.