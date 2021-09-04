-
-
Jon Rahm putts well in round three of the TOUR Championship
-
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 04, 2021
-
Highlights
Jon Rahm rolls in 26-footer for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day in 2nd at 18 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Jon Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
-
-