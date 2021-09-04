-
Joaquin Niemann shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann's impressive tee shot leads to birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his round in 29th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 18 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Na is in 4th at 11 under.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Niemann had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.
At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Niemann hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.
