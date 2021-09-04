  • Joaquin Niemann shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the TOUR Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann's impressive tee shot leads to birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.