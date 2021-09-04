  • Jason Kokrak putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the TOUR Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Kokrak makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.