-
-
Jason Kokrak putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the TOUR Championship
-
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 04, 2021
-
Highlights
Jason Kokrak makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his day in 16th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 first, Jason Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jason Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.
Kokrak got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Kokrak's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-