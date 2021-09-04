-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama's bunker play yields birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 26th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Matsuyama's 133 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Matsuyama his second shot was a drop and his approach went 58 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 17th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
At the 590-yard par-5 18th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
