-
-
Harris English shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the TOUR Championship
-
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 04, 2021
-
Highlights
Harris English gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Harris English hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 first, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, English's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
English got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 3 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 fifth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to 4 over for the round.
At the 520-yard par-4 14th, English got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved English to 6 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 5 over for the round.
-
-