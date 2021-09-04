-
-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the TOUR Championship
-
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 04, 2021
-
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen gets up-and-down for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Erik van Rooyen makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 25th at even par; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 18 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Na is in 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, van Rooyen had a 213 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, van Rooyen's 101 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, van Rooyen's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
-
-