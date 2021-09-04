  • Erik van Rooyen shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the TOUR Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Erik van Rooyen makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Erik van Rooyen gets up-and-down for birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Erik van Rooyen makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.