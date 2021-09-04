-
Dustin Johnson comes back from a rocky start in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson's bunker play yields birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Johnson finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Dustin Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dustin Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
