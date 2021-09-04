-
-
Daniel Berger shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the TOUR Championship
-
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 04, 2021
-
Highlights
Daniel Berger's bunker play leads to birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Daniel Berger hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 third, Berger's 82 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
Berger got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Berger had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 under for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Berger hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Berger to 2 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Berger chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
-
-