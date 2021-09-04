-
Corey Conners finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 04, 2021
Highlights
Corey Conners rolls in 35-footer for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Corey Conners makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Corey Conners hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even-par for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Conners reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Conners at 2 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Conners's tee shot went 213 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Conners's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
