Collin Morikawa shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa gets up-and-down for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a 285 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 first, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Morikawa had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Morikawa's 157 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 16th, Morikawa got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Morikawa had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
