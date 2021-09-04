  • Collin Morikawa shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the TOUR Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa gets up-and-down for birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.