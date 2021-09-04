Cameron Smith hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Smith's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Smith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Smith had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to even for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

Smith his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Smith's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 59 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.