  • Bryson DeChambeau shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the TOUR Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Bryson DeChambeau lands his approach from over by the 11th greenside rough, on the green par-5 18th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Bryson DeChambeau finds the green from two holes away to set up birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Bryson DeChambeau lands his approach from over by the 11th greenside rough, on the green par-5 18th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.