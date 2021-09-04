-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau finds the green from two holes away to set up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Bryson DeChambeau lands his approach from over by the 11th greenside rough, on the green par-5 18th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 first, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, DeChambeau had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 ninth, DeChambeau missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, DeChambeau's 95 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.
