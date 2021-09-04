-
Brooks Koepka shoots 3-over 49 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka withdraws from TOUR Championship after hitting tree root
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Brooks Koepka was forced to withdraw with a wrist injury after hitting a tree shot on the par-4 10th hole. Clearly bothered, he would play another two holes before leaving the course.
Brooks Koepka hit 6 of 13 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his day in 30th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Koepka's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Koepka hit an approach shot from 230 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 2 over for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Koepka to 3 over for the round.
