  • Brooks Koepka shoots 3-over 49 in round three of the TOUR Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Brooks Koepka was forced to withdraw with a wrist injury after hitting a tree shot on the par-4 10th hole. Clearly bothered, he would play another two holes before leaving the course.
    Highlights

    Brooks Koepka withdraws from TOUR Championship after hitting tree root

    In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Brooks Koepka was forced to withdraw with a wrist injury after hitting a tree shot on the par-4 10th hole. Clearly bothered, he would play another two holes before leaving the course.