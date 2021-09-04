-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Billy Horschel in the third round at the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 04, 2021
Highlights
Billy Horschel reaches in two to set up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Horschel finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a 282 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Billy Horschel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Horschel's 143 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.
