Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Abraham Ancer in the third round at the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 04, 2021
Highlights
Abraham Ancer taps in for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Ancer finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Abraham Ancer hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Ancer's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.
