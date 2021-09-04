  • Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Abraham Ancer in the third round at the TOUR Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Abraham Ancer taps in for birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.