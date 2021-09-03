-
Xander Schauffele shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele's wedge to 4 feet and birdie at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Schauffele hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schauffele at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Schauffele's 131 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schauffele had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
Schauffele got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Schauffele's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
