Viktor Hovland putts well in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland makes 17-footer for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Hovland finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
At the 469-yard par-4 first, Viktor Hovland reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Viktor Hovland at 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
