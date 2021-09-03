-
Tony Finau shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tony Finau's impressive second leads to birdie at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Tony Finau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
At the 391-yard par-4 third, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Finau's 155 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even for the round.
At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Finau hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Finau had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Finau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
