-
-
Sungjae Im shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the TOUR Championship
-
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Sungjae Im's birdie chip-in at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 20th at 2 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Im had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Im chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Im's 145 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Im chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Im had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 17th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to even for the round.
-
-