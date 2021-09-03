  • Stewart Cink rebounds from poor front in second round of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink makes birdie on No. 16 at TOUR Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.