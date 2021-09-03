-
Stewart Cink rebounds from poor front in second round of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stewart Cink makes birdie on No. 16 at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Stewart Cink hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cink finished his day in 24th at 1 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
At the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Stewart Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 over for the round.
Cink hit his tee at the green on the 211-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Cink's 145 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
