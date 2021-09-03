-
Sergio Garcia shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia's pitch to set up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Sergio Garcia hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 20th at 2 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a 270 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Garcia chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Garcia had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Garcia's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
