  • Sergio Garcia shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Sergio Garcia's pitch to set up birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.