Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler's sand shot sets up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 20th at 2 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 2 over for the round.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 3 over for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 4 over for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Scheffler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Scheffler to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Scheffler's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 over for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.
