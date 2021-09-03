-
Sam Burns shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns navigates No. 18 for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Sam Burns hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day in 19th at 3 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 third, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Burns had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 11th, Burns hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to even for the round.
Burns got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.
