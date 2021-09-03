Rory McIlroy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McIlroy finished his day tied for 10th at 8 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 469-yard par-4 first, Rory McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 fourth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, McIlroy had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McIlroy's 101 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, McIlroy had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, McIlroy's 168 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, McIlroy had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.