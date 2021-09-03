-
Patrick Reed rebounds from poor front in second round of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed makes birdie on No. 17 at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Reed finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
Patrick Reed got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Reed to 1 over for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Reed got to the green in 2 and sunk a 43-foot putt to save par. This put Reed at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Reed's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Reed chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
