Patrick Cantlay putts well in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Cantlay finished his day in 1st at 17 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Patrick Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Cantlay's 121 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
