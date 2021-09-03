-
Louis Oosthuizen putts well in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen cards birdie at No. 18 at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Louis Oosthuizen makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Louis Oosthuizen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 10th at 8 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Louis Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Oosthuizen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Oosthuizen had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Oosthuizen's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 17th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
Oosthuizen hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
