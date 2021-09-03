-
-
Kevin Na posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the second round of the TOUR Championship
-
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Na plays the slope to set up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Kevin Na hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Na finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 214-yard par-3 11th, Kevin Na missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Na had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
-
-