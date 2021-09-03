-
Justin Thomas shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas sends in 61-footer for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas makes a 61-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Justin Thomas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day in 4th at 10 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Thomas had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Thomas's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Thomas's 141 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Thomas's his second shot went 23 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Thomas had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 61-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 16th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 4 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 17th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
