  • Justin Thomas shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas makes a 61-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas sends in 61-footer for birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas makes a 61-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.