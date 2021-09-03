Jordan Spieth hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 10th at 8 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Spieth had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Spieth's 114 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

Spieth stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 214-yard par-3 11th. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Spieth had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 13th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 16th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.