Jon Rahm hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day in 2nd at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 second, Rahm missed a birdie attempt from 11-feet taking a par. This left Rahm to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rahm had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Rahm's 130 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Rahm chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Rahm hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Rahm had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.