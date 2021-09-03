-
Joaquin Niemann putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his day tied for 29th at 2 over Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 third, Joaquin Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Joaquin Niemann to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Niemann had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Niemann chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even-par for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Niemann's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Niemann's 120 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
