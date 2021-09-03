  • Joaquin Niemann putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the TOUR Championship

  • Prior to the 2021 TOUR Championship, various PGA TOUR players such as Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann attempt to list all the FedExCup champions in it's 15 years of history.
    FedExCup trivia | Who won each of the first 15?

