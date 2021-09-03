In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kokrak finished his day tied for 13th at 7 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.

Jason Kokrak got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jason Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Kokrak's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Kokrak's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kokrak's 106 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Kokrak hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 11-feet taking a par. This left Kokrak to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Kokrak had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kokrak's 111 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Kokrak had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.