-
-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the TOUR Championship
-
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama's 20-footer for third-straight birdie at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 3 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Matsuyama's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Matsuyama's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Matsuyama had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Matsuyama's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.
-
-