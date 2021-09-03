  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama's 20-footer for third-straight birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.