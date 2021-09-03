In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Harris English hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.

English got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, English chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, English's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to even-par for the round.

English tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing English to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, English had a 215 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to even for the round.

English got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.