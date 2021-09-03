  • Erik van Rooyen shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Erik van Rooyen's wedge to 5 feet yields birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.