Erik van Rooyen shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen's wedge to 5 feet yields birdie at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 29th at 2 over Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, van Rooyen's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, van Rooyen's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th, van Rooyen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.
