-
-
Dustin Johnson comes back from a rocky start in round two of the TOUR Championship
-
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Dustin Johnson hits solid tee shot that leads to birdie at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day in 15th at 6 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Dustin Johnson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dustin Johnson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Johnson's 171 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
-
-