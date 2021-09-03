  • Dustin Johnson comes back from a rocky start in round two of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson hits solid tee shot that leads to birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.