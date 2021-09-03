-
Daniel Berger shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Daniel Berger's 18-foot birdie putt at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Daniel Berger makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Daniel Berger hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
Berger got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Berger's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Berger's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to even for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Berger hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Berger to even-par for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
