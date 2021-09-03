-
Corey Conners shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners drains 15-foot birdie putt at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Corey Conners makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 20th at 2 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
Conners got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Conners's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to even for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Conners tee shot went 229 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Conners had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.
