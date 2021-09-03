-
Collin Morikawa shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa gets up-and-down for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day in 25th at even par Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 first, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Morikawa's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Morikawa got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Morikawa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 13th, Morikawa had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 5 over for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 over for the round.
