Cameron Smith rebounds from poor front in second round of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Cameron Smith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Smith finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
Cameron Smith got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cameron Smith to 1 over for the round.
Smith tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 2 over for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 11th, Smith hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Smith's 133 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Smith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
