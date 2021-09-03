-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day in 3rd at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, DeChambeau had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, DeChambeau's 171 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, DeChambeau had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 13th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
