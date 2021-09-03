-
-
Brooks Koepka shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the TOUR Championship
-
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Brooks Koepka rolls in 37-foot eagle putt at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Brooks Koepka makes a 37-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Brooks Koepka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his day in 18th at 4 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
At the 469-yard par-4 first, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Koepka's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Koepka had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Koepka chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Koepka's tee shot went 178 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 3 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 37-foot putt for eagle. This put Koepka at 1 over for the round.
-
-