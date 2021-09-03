-
-
Billy Horschel putts well in round two of the TOUR Championship
-
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Billy Horschel makes short birdie putt at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 13th at 7 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Billy Horschel hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Horschel's 107 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Horschel had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Horschel chipped in his fourth from 10 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Horschel at 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
-
-