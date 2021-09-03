-
Abraham Ancer shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer rolls in a 42-footer for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Abraham Ancer makes a 42-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 17 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 first, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 second green, Ancer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ancer at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ancer had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to even for the round.
