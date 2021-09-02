  • Xander Schauffele shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele hits his tee shot to 5 feet and makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

