Xander Schauffele shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
September 02, 2021
Highlights
Xander Schauffele's tee shot to 5 feet and birdie at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele hits his tee shot to 5 feet and makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 11 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
After a 287 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
Schauffele got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Schauffele's 90 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
