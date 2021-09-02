-
Viktor Hovland shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland's tight approach leads to birdie at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 11 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Hovland hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hovland had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Hovland's 152 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 16th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
